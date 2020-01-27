WANDAVISION: Newly Revealed Set Photos Reveal A S.W.O.R.D. Base, Vehicles, And More

Some more photos from the set of WandaVision have found their way online and they show us more of S.W.O.R.D., including what many fans believe could be a containment chamber of some sort. Check them out...





In the comics, the organisation deals with extraterrestrial threats to world security and is the space-based counterpart of S.H.I.E.L.D. and it does make sense that they would be formed after the events of



Regardless, in this newly surfaced batch of set photos - which come our way courtesy of



Time will tell on that front but to take a look at these WandaVision set photos, either hit the "View List" button or, if that's not currently showing, use the "Next" button to click through page after page with no loading times!







S.W.O.R.D.'s Director is Abigail Brand but there's been no mention of the character being cast in WandaVision, so Marvel Studios could be holding off on introducing the character for now.

Common sense says that the adult Monica Rambeau could be working for S.W.O.R.D. here, particularly if it means that she's able to find her mother's best friend and "aunt" Carol Danvers.

This looks like a base camp of some sort but we don't know whether this is meant to be the organisation's actual base of somewhere Marvel is storing the show's vehicles as shooting continues!

That's an imposing looking structure and it's hard not to wonder whether it's some sort of containment chamber. Many fans are convinced that this could be used to hold the Scarlet Witch!

Time will tell on that front but it looks like S.W.O.R.D. is bringing an entire army to wherever WandaVision is set and they clearly believe that there's a threat big enough to warrant that.

S.H.I.E.L.D. has been missed since it fell back in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier...could it be that the TV series ABC wants from Marvel is Agents of S.W.O.R.D.? That would be pretty cool!

What do you guys think of these latest WandaVision set photos? Is it possible that containment chamber - if that's what it is - will be used to capture the Scarlet Witch during the series?