WANDAVISION: Newly Surfaced Promo Art Teases The Show's Unique Sitcom Settings

WandaVision will following the Scarlet Witch and The Vision as they live their life out in unique sitcom surroundings, and this newly revealed promo art teases what fans can expect from that world...

While 2020 will be the first year since 2009 that we haven't been able to head to the theater to enjoy a Marvel Studios movie, we do still have WandaVision on Disney+ to look forward to.

It's believed that the series will premiere in November, but there's been no official word on that just yet. However, it seems merchandise is starting to show up online as some listings on Amazon Brazil reveal new promo art featuring the sitcom versions of both the Scarlet Witch and The Vision.

As you can see below, it looks like Marvel Studios will be having a lot of fun with the premise, and there's no doubt a tonne of money to be made from merchandise based on the different eras of sitcoms WandaVision will visit (over what's believes to be a nine-episode run in total).

The "Welcome to Westview" t-shirt is noteworthy because those S.W.O.R.D. set photos we saw a while back indicated that WandaVision would take place in Eastview, so it seems the town's name may have been changed by whatever's happening in that energy field surrounding the town.

Check out this promo art for WandaVision below:

