WANDAVISION Now Confirmed For 2020 Debut (But There's No Mention Of THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER)

Disney+ has now confirmed that WandaVision is still heading our way in 2020, but it looks like we should expect The Falcon and The Winter Soldier to slip into next year. Read on for more details...

It's been a long time since we've paid a visit to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but even if Black Widow is indeed pushed into 2021, we now know that WandaVision is definitely coming our way this year. I

In a new promo released by Disney+, the show is highlighted alongside a number of other big releases, though a firm premiere date isn't mentioned.

However, in a press release sent out by the streaming service, it's confirmed that, "With the first anniversary of Disney+ on November 12, the service will kick off its second year with even more original entertainment premiering in late 2020 including...'WandaVision,' the upcoming original series from Marvel Studios."

Unfortunately, there's no mention of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, so it now seems inevitable that the series will be pushed into next year, something we've been anticipating for a while now.

There's a lot to look forward to over the next couple of months, though, including Secret Society Of Second-Born Royals, X2, Once Upon a Snowman, The Mandalorian, LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, and The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse. Unfortunately, Disney has yet to confirm plans for Black Widow and Soul, but it's likely only the latter will head to Disney+.

Check out the promo below:

