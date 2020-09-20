WANDAVISION Official Trailer Promises A Marvel Cinematic Adventure Unlike Any We've Seen Before

Well, here's a pleasant surprise to close out your weekend as Marvel Studios has released the official trailer for Elizabeth Olsen & Paul Bettany's WandaVision and it's unlike anything we've seen before!

During the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, Marvel Studios surprised the world with the debut trailer for their highly anticipated Disney+ series WandaVision, which will star Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in the lead roles as the Scarlet Witch and Vision, respectively.

While plot details remain under wraps, the trailer does promise something unlike anything we've ever seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the fan-favorite heroes traverse a variety of different classic genres before realizing that everything seems just a bit off...

There's no release official release date just yet, but it looks like it will indeed arrive before the end of the year as the press release teases a late 2020 premiere.



















Welcome to WandaVision. Coming soon to Disney+. Marvel Studios' captivating new series "WandaVision" stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, and marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.