WANDAVISION: Possible New Details About What Role Kat Dennings' Darcy Plays In The Series Revealed

The trailer for WandaVision was nothing short of extraordinary, and we now have some possible new details about the role Kat Dennings' Darcy will play in her first appearance since Thor: The Dark World .

WandaVision will bring back a lot of familiar faces to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Ant-Man and The Wasp's Jimmy Woo, an adult Monica Rambeau, and Thor's Darcy Lewis.

It appears as if all three of them will be working for S.W.O.R.D., but some new details about the role Darcy will play in the Disney+ series have now been revealed courtesy of Murphy's Multiverse. This is just a rumour for now, but what we learn from the site definitely makes a lot of sense.

"When Vision finally finds himself humpty-dumptied back together again, much like in the Vision Quest arc, he finds his memories are not intact," they explain. "[In] fact, he has absolutely no recollection of his demise at the hands of Wanda (nor, apparently much of the time following the work done on him by Shuri) and it falls on the shoulders of Kat Denning’s Darcy to fill in the blanks."

An out of context scene is then described, with them revealing that, "Darcy [informs] a very confused Vision of the tragic circumstances of his death. And so whatever series of events that have transpired since the last time we saw her, Darcy somehow ends up working on piecing the Vision back together again."

We're not entirely sure how The Vision will be able to "live" minus the Mind Stone, but Shuri did a lot of work on the android before Thanos tore it from his head at the end of Avengers: Infinity War.

Of course, what we don't know is what leads to The Vision ending up in that sitcom setting with Wanda...