WANDAVISION Premiere Rumored To Include Familiar Scene From VISION Comic Books

WandaVision remains on track to premiere this December, and a new rumor indicates that the premiere episode includes a familiar scene from Tom King's critically acclaimed Vision comic book series!

Fans are having to come to terms with the current lack of Marvel Cinematic Universe content, but with recent reports indicating that work will resume on WandaVision next month, the hope is that the series will premiere on Disney+ as planned this December.

It's already clear that the show will be one of Marvel Studios's wackiest projects yet, with rumors of sitcom scenes and Evan Peters potentially playing Quicksilver doing the rounds. Thanks to Murphy's Multiverse, another intriguing detail has potentially been revealed, and fans of Tom King's award-winning Vision are likely to be very happy.

Breaking down comic book panels spotted in the Expanding The Universe feature on Disney+, the site mentions that, "one of the earliest episodes of WandaVision (I think episode 1) will see Wanda hosting a dinner party." The scene he references was in 2015's Vision #7.

In that, Wanda and Vision hosted a dinner party with characters like Agatha Harkness, Quicksilver, and Wonder Man, though it's noted that "[we] certainly wouldn’t count on them having the same lineup of guests, but you can bet that Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness/Agnes will be there."

Is it possible that this will be where Evan Peters' character will appear for the first time?



