WANDAVISION Reportedly Casts X-MEN: APOCALYPSE And AHS Star Evan Peters In Mystery Role

Evan Peters played Quicksilver in three of Fox's X-Men movies, but the American Horror Story star has now reportedly landed a mystery role in Disney+'s WandaVision ! Read on for further details...

According to Murphy's Multiverse, X-Men: Apocalypse and American Horror Story star Evan Peters has joined the cast of WandaVision. The actor has reportedly signed on for a "key role" in the Disney+ series, and it's said that he landed the part late last year before filming his scenes soon after.

There's no word on who he could be playing, though there's bound to be speculation that it's Quicksilver. Peters played the speedster in three X-Men movies (including Dark Phoenix), and with Avengers: Age of Ultron star Aaron Taylor-Johnson making it clear that he has no plans to return as the hero, this would be a clever piece of re-casting on the part of Marvel Studios.

That seems more likely than the Scarlet Witch using her powers to travel into the X-Men Universe, but chances are Peters is actually playing a totally different character rather than rehashing old ground.

He's been an amazing villain in AHS, and it would be a lot of fun seeing him take on a role like Mephisto. Whatever the case may be, you have to hope it won't just be a one-off appearance for Peters. Still, it's hard not to come back to the idea that he could be playing Wanda's brother, Peitro!

