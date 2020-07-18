WANDAVISION Reportedly Not Delayed; Still Tentatively Scheduled For Late 2020 Premiere

Following yesterday's big Hawkeye news, it was widely reported that not only was The Falcon and the Winter Soldier indefinitely delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but fellow Marvel Disney+ series WandaVision was as well, with multiple trades claiming it would now debut in Spring 2021.
However, it now looks like they may have jumped the gun ever so slightly as both The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline have updated their stories from yesterday and are now saying that the Elizabeth Olsen/Paul Bettany-led series is still currently scheduled to debut at the tailend of this current calendar year.
Despite that, it should be noted that the Late 2020 release window may be subject to change, depending on how soon they're able to complete production with the incoming pandemic safety guidelines and a myriad of other factors.
There's also been increased speculation recently that Marvel Studios may have initially intended for fans to view each of their upcoming miniseries after the release of Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow, but with that film optimistically delayed until November, it's unclear whether they'll move forward with these launches this year or if they'll hold them until next year to preserve the timeline of the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Marvel Studios’ “WandaVision” blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer. Debuts on Disney+ this year.
