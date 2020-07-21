WANDAVISION Star Kat Dennings On The Disney+ Series And A Possible THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER Return

WandaVision star Kat Dennings has touched on Darcy's role in the upcoming Disney+ TV series, while also commenting on whether she's been informed of a return for the character in Thor: Love and Thunder .

Like The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, production on WandaVision was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and while it's thought that filming was mostly complete, there's nothing to say it will necessarily meet its planned December 2020 premiere date. The series is reportedly on track to debut this year, though, and that's definitely good news for fans of the MCU.

Little is known about the Disney+ series, but set photos have confirmed that S.W.O.R.D. will somehow come into play, while Thor and Thor: The Dark World star Kat Dennings will also appear.

Asked if she has any more work left to do on WandaVision, the actress replied with a vague "I don't know." Dennings was also quizzed on Darcy being part of the series, stating that she was "delighted" by the news and that, "anyone who likes Darcy will be really happy."

That's definitely good news, but clearly not one to give away any of Marvel Studios' secrets, Dennings went on to confirm that she "doesn't know" if Darcy will appear in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Check out the full interview with the actress in the player below:

