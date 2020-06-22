WANDAVISION Star Kathryn Hahn Confirms Return For Reshoots And Teases "Fabulous" Disney+ Series

Kathryn Hahn's WandaVision role remains a mystery, but the actress has now confirmed that she will be returning to the Disney+ series to film reshoots, while also praising Marvel's approach to the show...

With Hollywood productions finally starting to resume work, the hope is that both The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and WandaVision will still arrive on Disney+ this year. Time will tell on that front, of course, but Kathryn Hahn has now confirmed that she'll be returning for reshoots on the latter.

This lines up with previous reports that Paul Bettany is going to be filming reshoots next month after being forced to cancel a convention appearance.

"I've got a little bit left on WandaVision, but who knows, who knows..." Hahn told The Playlist's Deep Focus podcast. "It is another surreal, awesome swing into another genre, but it's been so fun. I wish I could tell you a thing about it but I can't or else I'd just disappear from this Zoom box."

As you might expect, the actress couldn't say much more about what fans can expect from the "f***ing bonkers" (Bettany's words, not ours) series, but did say, "It's gonna be fabulous. I can't say anything else!"

The current plan is for WandaVision to be released this December, and it's believed that the series will be a game changer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Scarlet Witch's powers are taken to another level. As for Hahn, it's widely believed that she's going to be playing Agatha Harkness, a character from the comic books who actually pushes Wanda Maximoff into madness.

How much that will end up changing for the MCU remains to be seen.