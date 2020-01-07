WANDAVISION Stunt Casting Confirms Plans For An Action Scene... Featuring A Coven Of Witches!

Some new stunt casting for WandaVision reveals plans for a sequence revolving around a Coven of witches - a sign perhaps that Agatha Harkness will indeed be part of the highly anticipated Disney+ series...

Like most Marvel Studios projects, WandaVision is shrouded in secrecy. From what little we've seen of the Disney+ series, we know that it will mostly take place in a series of sitcom-style settings as the Scarlet Witch lives out her dream life alongside the Vision (who was killed by Thanos - twice - in Avengers: Infinity War).

However, the presence of S.W.O.R.D. has confirmed that there will be scenes which take place outside that fantasy world, and some stunt casting now confirms plans for a big action sequence.

According to iStunt, stunt double Nicole Reddinger has joined WandaVision as a "Witch Coven Member." Set photos actually revealed that Coven last year, and it looked like it was potentially being led by Karthryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness, a character previously described by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige as a "nosy neighbour" in the Disney+ series.

WandaVision is going to lead directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so chances are these witches are manipulating Wanda Maximoff on behalf of an unseen villain. Nightmare, perhaps?

We'll have to wait and see, but it's clear that the show is going to take us - and the Scarlet Witch - to a lot of very unexpected places. With any luck, more footage from WandaVision will be released soon, especially as it currently remains on track for a December premiere on the Disney+ streaming service.