WANDAVISION Stunt Casting Confirms Plans For An Action Scene...Featuring A Coven Of Witches!

Some new stunt casting for WandaVision reveals plans for a sequence revolving around a Coven of witches, a sign perhaps that Agatha Harkness is indeed part of the highly anticipated Disney+ series...

Like most Marvel Studios projects, WandaVision is shrouded in secrecy. From what little we've seen of the Disney+ series, we know that it will mostly take place in a series of sitcom-style settings as the Scarlet Witch lives out her dream life alongside the Vision (who was killed by Thanos - twice - in Avengers: Infinity War).

However, the presence of S.W.O.R.D. has confirmed that there will be scenes which take place outside that fantasy world, and some stunt casting now confirms plans for a big action sequence.

According to iStunt, stunt double Nicole Reddinger has joined WandaVision as a stunt actress for a "Witch Coven Member." Set photos actually revealed that Coven last year, and it looked like it was potentially being led by Karthryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness, a character previously described by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige as a "nosy neighbour" in the Disney+ series.

WandaVision is going to lead directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so chances are these witches are manipulating Wanda Maximoff on behalf of a villain like Nightmare.

We'll have to wait and see, but it's clear the show is going to take us - and the Scarlet Witch - to a lot of very unexpected places. With any luck, more footage from WandaVision will be released soon, especially as it currently remains on track for a December premiere on the Disney+ streaming service.