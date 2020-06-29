WANDAVISION: The Elizabeth Olsen/Paul Bettany Series Seemingly Ups Its Episode Order To Nine

In an unexpected turn of events, it appears that the episode count for Marvel Studios' upcoming miniseries WandaVision has been increased from an initial order of six to nine installments.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the premiere dates of both Marvel Studios miniseries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision have been put in a somewhat perpetual state of jeopardy, but since both are believed to be near-completion, many have been holding out hope that Marvel will decide to keep their original rumored August and December launch dates, respectively.

However, while the premiere dates remain a big question mark, it sounds like Marvel may be changing a few things behind-the-scenes as it's been discovered by Murphy's Multiverse (and later confirmed by MCU Cosmic ) that the Kevin Feige-fronted studio has seemingly upped the episode order for the series from six to nine installments.

The unexpected discovery comes via an update on a stuntperson's resume, where she listed herself as having worked on Episode 109 of the limited series and on the heels of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie saying his series would feel like "a six or eight-hour movie," possibly hinting that that series may also be more than the initially ordered six episodes.

At the moment, every Disney+ series Marvel Studios has ordered - save for Tom Hiddleston's Loki - is being labeled as a miniseries, meaning it's unlikely (not impossible!) we get subsequent seasons for many of the entries as many of the characters are reintegrated into the films, including Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) who is set to co-star in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in 2022.



