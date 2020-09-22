WANDAVISION TV Spot Features A Few Seconds Of New Footage Not Seen In The Recent Trailer

The first TV spot for Disney+'s WandaVision has found its way online, and while most of the footage has carried over from the recently released trailer, there are a few new snippets in there...

Fans are still discussing and debating the mind-bending first trailer for Disney+'s WandaVision which premiered over the weekend during the Emmys, and now a TV spot featuring a few snippets of new footage has been shared online.

The 60-second promo is basically just a truncated version of the trailer, but there are a couple of shots right at the end that we didn't see in the first official look at the Marvel series. Right before it cuts to the title card, we see Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) walk towards Vision (Paul Bettany), and the resurrected android says "welcome home" as Wanda returns his smile.

It's not much, but with so little in the way of new superhero/CBM footage out there these days, we'll take what we can get!

There is a "Welcome home" moment, first glimpsed in the Disney Plus Big Game spot, that is in the Wandavision TV Spot 1, but not in the trailer. Since I haven't seen anyone post that, here it is. #WandaVision #Marvel pic.twitter.com/d1GzerIjsL — Zcure1 (@Zcure1) September 22, 2020

How did Wanda and Vision come to be in this strange '50s TV sitcom setting? How will Kathryn Hahn's mysteries character (she's believed to be playing Agatha Harkness) factor into the plot?

Marvel clearly intends to play things as close to the chest as possible on this one, so we'll just have to wait and see if they choose to throw us any more bones while we wait for WandaVsion to hit the streaming service later this year.