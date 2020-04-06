WANDAVISION Will Reportedly Resume Shooting In July After Paul Bettany Cancels Convention Appearance

There have been conflicting reports about whether work on WandaVision is actually done, but it seems as if Marvel Studios will put the finishing touches to the Disney+ show when filming resumes this July.

WandaVision was originally set to be released on Disney+ next year, but Marvel Studios then brought it forward to this December (much to the delight of Marvel fans everywhere). Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has put that premiere date in doubt, but there could be some much-needed good news.

With major film and television productions slowly gearing up to return to work, it seems as if production might resume on this series as soon as next month. In a Facebook post by Tampa Bay Comic-Con, they've confirmed that actor Paul Bettany is no longer able to take part in the event as he'll be shooting WandaVision.

"We finally received word from Paul Bettany’s representation, and unfortunately Paul had to cancel his appearance at TBCC this year due being called back by Disney for WandaVision filming in July, in Los Angeles," they confirm. "We’re working on guest additions!"

There have been rumblings for a while that WandaVision would be heading to Los Angeles to shoot more scenes, with the prevailing theory being that they could be filmed in front of a live studio audience. Unfortunately, given what's happening in the world right now, Marvel Studios may have to make some changes to that settup to allow for social distancing.

With any luck, this means we'll see WandaVision on Disney+ this December as planned. Whether we'll still see The Falcon and The Winter Soldier this August obviously remains to be seen.