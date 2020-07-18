WANDAVISION's Premiere Date Has Reportedly Been Delayed To Spring 2021

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is no longer coming to Disney+ as planned this August, but what about WandaVision ? Unfortunately, it doesn't appear as if that's now heading our way in December!

When Marvel Studios was forced to delay its entire Phase 4 slate in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it seemed inevitable that the TV shows coming to Disney+ would be similarly affected. Kevin Feige always has a game plan, and while it may seem Black Widow and Eternals couldn't possibly affect The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and WandaVision, they probably do.

That could be with a post-credits scene or with references to the events of the films, but after The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was moved from August to an undetermined date, The Hollywood Reporter now claims that WandaVision is scheduled for Spring 2021 "if things go as planned."

Loki is expected to also arrive in Spring 2021, and Hawkeye is scheduled to debut later that year.

This is sure to come as a crushing blow to both Marvel Studios fans and Disney+, but an announcement about the future of these shows will hopefully be made when productions can resume shooting. That's believed to be the plan some point in the next six weeks or so based on past reports, but it all depends on how bad things get with the current pandemic.

At this rate, a year that had two Marvel movies and two Marvel TV shows will have nothing at all.

