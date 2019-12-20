WHAT IF...? Season 1 To Be Longer Than Other MCU Disney+ Shows; Season 2 Already In Development

After being rumored for weeks, Marvel Studios' What If...?
animated series for Disney+ was confirmed back in April 2019 during the Marvel segment of a Disney+ presentation for investors. A bevy of MCU veteran actors were confirmed to be reprising their roles for the animated series at SDCC in July, with newcomer Jeffrey Wright tapped to portray Uatu The Watcher
. At SDCC, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said the anthology series would explore each of the 23 MCU films to date and examine how each film would have changed if one, significant detail were changed (i.e. Peggy Carter received the Super Soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers).
Some fans and online outlets interpreted that to mean that the first season would consist of 23 episodes but that doesn't appear to be the case. Showrunner Ashley Bradley (Trollhunters, 3Below) debunked that theory back in September
and now Feige himself has further elaborated.
On the heels of Marvels presentation at CCXP Brazil Comic Con, Feige spoke to Buzzfeed Brazil, where he provided some new information about the episode count for What If..?'s
first season.
"I’m very happy that we’re doing the What If…? series for Disney+ right now, and I’ve seen most of them. We have ten for Season 1, we’re already working on the next ten for Season 2
," said Feige. He added, "We’ve revealed one that is very exciting, we’ve talked about it for years, which is the one where Peggy Carter gets the Super Soldier serum and becomes Captain Carter. That’s the very first episode, and I’m excited for people to see that. I’m excited to see the finished version of that, and I’m excited for the world to see it.
"
Marvel Studios' What If...?
is currently has the tentative Disney+ premiere date of Summer 2021.
