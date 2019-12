WHAT IF...? Season 1 To Be Longer Than Other MCU Disney+ Shows; Season 2 Already In Development

Hit the NEXT Button below for concept art for Marvel's What If...? that confirms a few surprises.



After being rumored for weeks, Marvel Studios'animated series for Disney+ was confirmed back in April 2019 during the Marvel segment of a Disney+ presentation for investors. A bevy of MCU veteran actors were confirmed to be reprising their roles for the animated series at SDCC in July, with newcomer Jeffrey Wright tapped to portray Uatu The Watcher. At SDCC, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said the anthology series would explore each of the 23 MCU films to date and examine how each film would have changed if one, significant detail were changed (i.e. Peggy Carter received the Super Soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers).Some fans and online outlets interpreted that to mean that the first season would consist of 23 episodes but that doesn't appear to be the case. Showrunner Ashley Bradley (Trollhunters, 3Below) debunked that theory back in September and now Feige himself has further elaborated.On the heels of Marvels presentation at CCXP Brazil Comic Con, Feige spoke to Buzzfeed Brazil, where he provided some new information about the episode count forfirst season.," said Feige. He added, "Marvel Studios'is currently has the tentative Disney+ premiere date of Summer 2021.