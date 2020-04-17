CHUCK: Watch The Full Reunion Now As The Cast Holds A Fun-Filled Table Read; Talks Movie Possibility

Entertainment Weekly has released the full video for their Chuck cast reunion, which features a fun conversation and a full-length table read of "Chuck Versus the Beard." Plus, could a movie still happen?

Nerd Herders assemble!

To kick off their new #UnitedAtHome series, Entertainment Weekly has reunited the cast of Chuck for a very special Zoom conference call that included a virtual table read of "Chuck Versus the Beard," the ninth episode from season three, which was the winner of a fan vote that was held earlier the week.

The reunion will support Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund and as of this posting, fans of the beloved show have already raised more than $31,000 to help local food banks during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Series creators Chris Fedak and Josh Schwartz and the entire principal cast, which includes Zachary Levi (Chuck Bartowski), Yvonne Strahovski (Sarah Walker), Adam Baldwin (John Casey), Joshua Gomez (Morgan Grimes), Sarah Lancaster (Ellie Bartowski), Ryan McPartlin (Devon Woodcomb), Vik Sahay (Lester Patel), Scott Krinsky (Jeffrey Barnes), and Mark Christopher Lawrence (Big Mike) were all in attendance for the fun-filled reunion.

They were also joined by special guest stars Brandon Routh (Daniel Shaw), Cedric Yarbrough (Neil) and Diedrich Bader (Del), who all also appeared in the episode when it aired originally in March 2010.

During the hourlong session, in the midst of all the reminiscing, they also talked about the possibility of a potential series revival and the long-rumored (and highly demanded) Chuck Versus the Movie with Levi teasing "I’m just trying to get 90 minutes worth of content from [co-creators Josh Schwartz and Chris Fedak]."

When Chuck Bartowski opens an e-mail subliminally encoded with government secrets, he unwittingly downloads an entire server of sensitive data into his brain. Now, the fate of the world lies in the unlikely hands of a guy who works at a Buy More Electronics store. Instead of fighting computer viruses, he must now confront assassins and international terrorists. With the government's most precious secrets in Chuck's head, Major John Casey of the National Security Agency assumes the responsibility of protecting him. His partner is the CIA's top agent -- and Chuck's first date in years -- Sarah Walker. They'll try to keep him safe by trading in his pocket protector for a bulletproof vest. Also starring are Joshua Gomez as Morgan Grimes, Chuck's best buddy, and Sarah Lancaster as Chuck's ever-supportive sister, Ellie.