ALTERED CARBON Has Been Canceled By Netflix After Just Two Seasons

We have bad news for Altered Carbon fans today as it's been confirmed that Netflix has decided not to renew the popular sci-fi series after just two seasons. Find out more details after the jump...

Deadline reports that Netflix has decided not to renew Altered Carbon for a third batch of episodes, meaning the show has been cancelled after just two seasons.

The first season starred Joel Kinnaman (Suicide Squad) as Takeshi Kovacs, while the second saw Anthony Mackie (Avengers: Endgame) take over the role. Will Yun Lee also frequently appears as the original Takeshi, but the premise of the series meant every season could essentially feature a new lead every time.

According to the trade, "Netflix’s decision not to proceed with further seasons was made in April and is not COVID-related but stems from the streamer’s standard viewership vs. cost renewal review process." This comes after the streaming service decided to cancel two previously renewed shows, The Society and I Am Not OK With This (that was blamed on COVID-19).

It's a shame the show has ended, but the second season wasn't as well-received as the first.

Based on the 2002 novel of the same name by Richard K. Morgan, it seemed like Netflix was going all-in on Altered Carbon as an anime movie was even added to the streaming service at one point.

Are you disappointed that Altered Carbon has reached its end? Let us know your thoughts below.