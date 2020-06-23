CHICKEN RUN Sequel Coming To Netflix As Aardman Celebrates First Film's 20th Anniversary

Today marks the 20th anniversary of Aardman's beloved Chicken Run , and the Wallace and Gromit creators have announced plans for a sequel to be released on Netflix with a production start date set for 2021!

Aardman and Netflix have today announced plans for a Chicken Run sequel to go into full production in 2021. It will later be released globally through the streaming platform, except in China.

The first film came out 20 years ago, and remains the highest-grossing stop-motion animated film of all time. This news comes on the anniversary of Chicken Run's release, and this sequel will be directed by Sam Fell (Flushed Away, ParaNorman) and produced by Steve Pegram (Arthur Christmas) and Leyla Hobart.

The script is written by Karey Kirkpatrick, John O’ Farrell and Rachel Tunnard, while Nick Park (creator of Wallace and Gromit and Shaun the Sheep) will have a consulting role on the film.

Peter Lord, Aardman Co-Founder and Creative Director says, "Fans around the world have waited patiently for a sequel idea worthy of Chicken Run so we’re delighted to announce, on the 20th anniversary, that we’ve found the perfect story. Netflix feels like the ideal creative partner for this project too: they celebrate the film-maker, which means we can make the film we want to make – the one we really care about – and share it with a global audience."

Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has finally found her dream – a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger’s happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk – this time, they’re breaking in!

