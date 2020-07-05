CURSED First Look Images Introduce The Tragic Heroine Destined To Become The Lady of the Lake

Netflix has officially released fourteen first-look photos from their upcoming fantasy drama Cursed, which is an adaptation of the graphic novel of the same name by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler.
The series is a reimagining of the classic Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue (Katherine Langford), a teenage heroine with a mysterious gift who is ultimately destined to become the extremely powerful - and undoubtedly tragic - Lady of the Lake.
Her story will pick up shortly after her mother's death, following her as she befriends a young mercenary named Arthur (Devon Terrell), taking him on a quest to find the wizard Merlin (Gustaf Skarsgård) and deliver an all-powerful ancient sword. Her journey will take her through lands unknown and turn her from a young woman to a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther.
While a premiere date has not-yet-been announced, Netflix says the series will premiere Summer 2020, so expect more news within the next few weeks.
