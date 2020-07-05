CURSED First Look Images Introduce The Tragic Heroine Destined To Become The Lady of the Lake

Netflix has just shared first look images from their upcoming adaptation of Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler's Cursed , which reimagines the classic Arthurian legend while putting the spotlight on Nimue.

Netflix has officially released fourteen first-look photos from their upcoming fantasy drama Cursed, which is an adaptation of the graphic novel of the same name by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler.

The series is a reimagining of the classic Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue (Katherine Langford), a teenage heroine with a mysterious gift who is ultimately destined to become the extremely powerful - and undoubtedly tragic - Lady of the Lake.

Her story will pick up shortly after her mother's death, following her as she befriends a young mercenary named Arthur (Devon Terrell), taking him on a quest to find the wizard Merlin (Gustaf Skarsgård) and deliver an all-powerful ancient sword. Her journey will take her through lands unknown and turn her from a young woman to a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther.

While a premiere date has not-yet-been announced, Netflix says the series will premiere Summer 2020, so expect more news within the next few weeks.

Click through the image to view in hi-res!

