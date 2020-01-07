CURSED: Katherine Langford's Nimue Wields Excalibur In Full Trailer For Upcoming Netflix Series

Following last month's premiere date announcement teaser, Netflix has released an exciting full trailer for the streaming giant's upcoming adaptation of Frank Miller's graphic novel, Cursed . Check it out.

Katherine Langford's Avengers: Endgame scenes never saw the light of day, but the young actress will soon get the chance to put her stamp on an iconic character from Arthurian legend in Netflix's adaptation of Frank Miller's Cursed.

We got our first look at some footage via last month's announcement teaser, but a full trailer has now been released which gives us a much better idea of what to expect from this re-imagining of the classic tale.

Cursed is based on the graphic novel of the same name from Tom Wheeler and Frank Miller, and focuses on a young girl with a mysterious power who is destined to become the tragic Lady of the Lake from Arthurian legend. 13 Reasons Why actress Katherine Langford, who was cast as an older version of Morgan Stark in Endgame before her scenes were cut, will play the lead role of Nimue.

This version of the story will follow Nimue shortly after the death of her mother as she befriends a young mercenary named Arthur (Devon Terrell), taking him on a quest to find the wizard Merlin (Gustaf Skarsgård) and deliver the all-powerful sword known as Excalibur.

Cursed in set to premiere on July 17. Check out the trailer below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Based on the upcoming book of the same name, Cursed is a re-imagining of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a teenage heroine with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. After her mother's death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a young mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther.

Well? Do you guys plan on checking this one out?