CURSED Sets Premiere Date; First Trailer Sees Katherine Langford's Nimue Claim Excalibur

Katherine Langford's Avengers: Endgame scenes never made the final cut, but the young actress will now appear as an iconic character from Arthurian legend in Netflix's adaptation of Frank Miller's Cursed .

We saw the debut trailer for Warrior Nun yesterday, and Netflix has now shared a first look at another upcoming fantasy-tinged comic book adaptation.

Cursed is based on the graphic novel of the same name from Tom Wheeler and Frank Miller, and focuses on a young girl with a mysterious power who is destined to become the tragic Lady of the Lake from Arthurian legend. 13 Reasons Why actress Katherine Langford, who was cast as an older version of Morgan Stark in Avengers: Endgame before her scenes were cut, will play the lead role of Nimue.

This re-imagining of the classic tale will follow Nimue shortly after the death of her mother as she befriends a young mercenary named Arthur (Devon Terrell), taking him on a quest to find the wizard Merlin (Gustaf Skarsgård) and deliver the all-powerful sword known as Excalibur.

Cursed in set to premiere on July 17. Check out the trailer below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Well? Do you guys plan on checking this one out?