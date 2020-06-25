CYBERPUNK 2077 Anime Series In Development For Netflix; New Video Game Trailer Released

CD Projekt Red and Netflix have announced that a new anime series based on the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 video game is in development for the streaming service. We also have a new trailer for the game...

There's a lot of excitement surrounding the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 video game, and it's now been announced that a new anime series based on the open-world adventure is in the works at Netflix.

Titled Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the 10-episode series will also be set in Night City (the world of the video game), but will center on a different protagonist: an unnamed street kid who "chooses to stay alive by becoming an edgerunner — a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk."

“We are so excited to finally reveal that we are working on an anime in the Cyberpunk world," said Cyberpunk 2077 game director Adam Badowski. "We’ve devoured just about all the cyberpunk fiction there is to watch, read, and play; it’s a genre that leaves so much room for creativity, and has had such a strong influence on us. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is our love letter to cyberpunk as a whole, and to stories told in animated form.”

CD Projekt Red will serve as producer on the series, with Studio Trigger working as the animation studio, and Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill, Promare) directing. Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka will provide the score.

You can check out the offcial artwork for the series below, along with a new trailer for the video game.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is expected to debut in Netflix in 2022. Cyberpunk 2077 will release on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia worldwide on November 19.