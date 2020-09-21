DARK CRYSTAL: AGE OF RESISTANCE Cancelled At Netflix After Just One Season

Netflix loves nothing better than to cancel a well-loved series, and the latest show to fall victim to the streaming service's axe is The Jim Henson Company's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance ...

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance has been cancelled at Netflix after one season.

The prequel to Jim Henson and Frank Oz's '80s fantasy adventure received positive reviews and was highly praised by fans. Unfortunately, it doesn't appear as if enough people tuned in to the show to warrant a second season on the streaming service.

"We can confirm that there will not be an additional season of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance," said executive producer Lisa Henson. "We know fans are eager to learn how this chapter of The Dark Crystal saga concludes, and we'll look for ways to tell that story in the future. Our company has a legacy of creating rich and complex worlds that require technical innovation, artistic excellence, and masterful storytelling. Our history also includes productions that are enduring, often finding and growing their audience over time and proving again and again that fantasy and science fiction genres reflect eternal messages and truths that are always relevant. "We are so grateful to Netflix for trusting us to realize this ambitious series; we are deeply proud of our work on Age of Resistance, and the acclaim it has received from fans, critics and our peers, most recently receiving an Emmy for outstanding children's program."

Netflix added in a statement, "We are grateful to the master artists at The Jim Henson Company for bringing The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance to life for fans around the world. We're thankful to the executive producers Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford, and Louis Leterrier, who also directed all episodes, as well as the writers, cast and crew for their outstanding work and thrilled they were recognized with the Emmy this weekend."

The news of Age of Resistance's cancellation comes just days after the show won an Emmy for outstanding children's program.

As disappointing as this announcement will be for fans of the series, it sounds like we will get to see a continuation of the story at some point, most likely in comic book form.