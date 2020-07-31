DETECTIVE PIKACHU Director Rob Letterman Tapped To Helm Netflix's BEYOND GOOD & EVIL Adaptation

Ubisoft's Beyond Good & Evil video game is getting the movie treatment from Netflix and it looks like the streamer has found a director in Detective Pikachu and Goosebumps helmer Rob Letterman.

No writers are currently attached, so it may be a while before it gets off the ground, but like Letterman's previous directorial ventures, Beyond Good & Evil will be a hybrid live-action/animated feature.

Beyond Good & Evil takes place in the 25th century on a remote mining planet that is under alien attack. The military rulers that promised to defend the population may be in league with the invaders. In this environment, a young photojournalist named Jade is recruited to be part of an underground resistance movement.

The original game was released in 2003 and was widely considered a failure at the time of release, with plans for a trilogy ultimately abandoned. However, it managed to garner a cult following in the years since and after years of clamoring, Ubisoft finally announced that a prequel game was in development back in 2017.