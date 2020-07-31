DETECTIVE PIKACHU Director Rob Letterman Tapped To Helm Netflix's BEYOND GOOD & EVIL Adaptation

The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Netflix is in the very early stages of adapting Ubisoft's cult classic video game Beyond Good & Evil as a full-length feature film and they've just found a director in Rob Letterman (Detective Pikachu; Goosebumps).
No writers are currently attached, so it may be a while before it gets off the ground, but like Letterman's previous directorial ventures, Beyond Good & Evil will be a hybrid live-action/animated feature.
Beyond Good & Evil takes place in the 25th century on a remote mining planet that is under alien attack. The military rulers that promised to defend the population may be in league with the invaders. In this environment, a young photojournalist named Jade is recruited to be part of an underground resistance movement.
The original game was released in 2003 and was widely considered a failure at the time of release, with plans for a trilogy ultimately abandoned. However, it managed to garner a cult following in the years since and after years of clamoring, Ubisoft finally announced that a prequel game was in development back in 2017.
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]