Following yesterday's teaser, Netflix has shared the poster for Enola Holmes , which will hit the streaming service next month. Get a new look at Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill and the rest of the cast...

Yesterday's teaser trailer for Enola Holmes cryptically revealed the premiere date to be “alone loshme reeebtpms wnettyrhitd;" and that's now confirmed to be September 23 thanks to this first promo poster.

The poster also provides a new look at the main cast members led by Stranger Things alum Millie Bobby Brown as the heroine of the title, along with Man of Steel's Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes, The Hunger Games actor Sam Clafin as their older brother Mycroft, and Helena Bonham Carter as their mother.

Check it out below along with the brief teaser, and keep an eye out for a full trailer very soon.

This take on the story, which comes to us from Killing Eve director Harry Bradbeer and His Dark Materials writer Jack Thorne, begins with Enola "waking on her 16th birthday to find her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) has vanished. An assortment of gifts have been left behind, but there are no apparent clues to her whereabouts. Now in the care of her two older brothers, who want to ship her off to a finishing school, Enola escapes through London to find her mom."

Bradbeer recently explained why he feels Enola Homes will bring fans a "fresh approach" to the famous literary detective and his highly dysfunctional family.

“There was the fact that there was a sister that people probably hadn’t considered existed. That automatically brings the whole feminist stance and a feminist angle on the Holmes story, which was particularly interesting to me, as Holmes was thought of as being someone who was a little bit of a misogynist.”

What do you guys think? Will you be checking out Enola Holmes this September, or will you need to see a full trailer before making your mind up?