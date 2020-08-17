ENOLA HOLMES Teaser Introduces STRANGER THINGS' Millie Bobby Brown As Sherlock's Little Sister

Following a recent batch of promo images, Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming adaptation of Enola Holmes , which stars Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill and Sam Clafin...

Netflix has debuted the first official teaser trailer for Enola Holmes, which also cryptically revealing the premiere date to be “alone loshme reeebtpms wnettyrhitd;" or, September 23rd.

Based on Nancy Springer's popular series of Enola Holmes Mysteries YA novels, this adaptation stars Man of Steel's Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes, Hunger Games' Sam Clafin as his older brother Mycroft, and Stranger Things alum Millie Bobby Brown as his younger sister Enola.

The teaser is very brief, but it's enough to give us some idea of the tone they're going for here, and it looks like it should be a fun watch.

alone loshme reeebtpms wnettyrhitd 🕵️‍♀️🔍 pic.twitter.com/wslDtygxFn — Netflix (@netflix) August 17, 2020

This take on the story, which comes to us from Killing Eve director Harry Bradbeer and His Dark Materials writer Jack Thorne, begins with Enola "waking on her 16th birthday to find her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) has vanished. An assortment of gifts have been left behind, but there are no apparent clues to her whereabouts. Now in the care of her two older brothers, who want to ship her off to a finishing school, Enola escapes through London to find her mom."

Bradbeer recently explained why he feels Enola Homes will bring fans a "fresh approach" to the famous literary detective and his highly dysfunctional family.

“There was the fact that there was a sister that people probably hadn’t considered existed. That automatically brings the whole feminist stance and a feminist angle on the Holmes story, which was particularly interesting to me, as Holmes was thought of as being someone who was a little bit of a misogynist.”

What do you guys think? Will you be checking out Enola Holmes this September, or will you need to see a full trailer before making your mind up?