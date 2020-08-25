ENOLA HOLMES: The Game Is Afoot In Full Trailer For Netflix Adaptation Starring Millie Bobby Brown

The game is afoot! Netflix has now shared the full trailer for Enola Holmes , which stars Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill, and is set to premiere on the streaming service next month. Check it out...

Following a couple of brief teasers, Netflix has released the full trailer for Enola Holmes, which stars Stranger Things alum Millie Bobby Brown as the heroine of the title, along with Man of Steel's Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes, The Hunger Games actor Sam Clafin as their older brother Mycroft, and Helena Bonham Carter as their mother.

This take on the story, which comes to us from Killing Eve director Harry Bradbeer and His Dark Materials writer Jack Thorne, begins with Enola "waking on her 16th birthday to find her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) has vanished. An assortment of gifts have been left behind, but there are no apparent clues to her whereabouts. Now in the care of her two older brothers, who want to ship her off to a finishing school, Enola escapes through London to find her mom."

The trailer gives us a much better idea of what to expect from Netflix's adaptation of the popular YA novel, which looks like it should be an entertaining enough adventure. It's clearly targeting a younger demographic, but that doesn't mean there won't be something for everyone to enjoy.

Adventure has a new Holmes! Millie Bobby Brown is ENOLA HOLMES — sister of Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin), and daughter of missing mom Eudoria (Helena Bonham Carter).



Do you guys plan on checking out Enola Holmes when it hits Netflix on September 23rd?