EXTRACTION Is Netflix's Biggest Original Movie EVER According To Officially Released Data

Netflix has shared new streaming data which confirms that the Joe Russo-penned Extraction is the most-watched original film to grace the service, likely cementing it as a franchise that's here to stay!

Extraction premiered on Netflix back in March, and came at a perfect time with movie theaters forced to close their doors in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Marvel Cinematic Universe stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave took charge of the jaw-dropping action scenes, and Joe Russo, who wrote the first film's screenplay, is now working on a sequel (or prequel).

It was previously reported that Extraction was on its way to becoming Netflix's biggest original film, and data shared by Bloomberg confirms it. Based on official numbers which show how many subscribers watched films during their first four weeks on the platform, Extraction easily leads the pack.

The top ten includes Extraction (99 million), Bird Box (89 million), Spenser Confidential (85 million), 6 Underground (83 million), Murder Mystery (73 million), The Irishman (64 million), Triple Frontier (63 million), The Wrong Missy (59 million), The Platform (56 million), and The Perfect Date (48 million).

This news should cement Extraction as a new franchise for Netflix, and assuming the sequel is well-received, chances are Chris Hemsworth will stick around as Tyler Rake for the foreseeable future.

With no Bourne and Daniel Craig's tenure as 007 nearing its end, the world needs a new action hero.

