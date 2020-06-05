EXTRACTION: Netflix Reveals How Many People Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake Killed In The Movie

Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake is a legitimate badass, but something tells us that you'll still be surprised by just how many people his mercenary took out over the course of two hours! Check it out...

Extraction is on track to become Netflix's most popular film of all-time, and we recently learned that a sequel is in works from the Russo Brothers and director Sam Hargrave. Chris Hemsworth is set to reprise the role of badass mercenary Tyler Rake, but we don't currently know whether it's a sequel or prequel (the ending leaves the door open to either possibility).

Throughout the course of Rake's mission, he takes down a lot of baddies, but Netflix has now officially revealed the body count: 183. Yes, that really is how many people he kills over the course of two hours!

That makes him even more deadly than John Wick, as his record is 128 people in the second instalment of that action franchise (however, he's racked up over 300 of them across three movies). Interestingly, Rake has even racked up a larger body count than horror movie serial killers like Jason Voorhees (146) and Michael Myers (128) over considerably more films than Extraction.

When that next movie does happen, we can likely expect Rake to top Wick's overall body count, and the inventive way he takes his foes down promises to be a whole heap of fun to watch play out.

Were you guys impressed by how many kills Rake racked up in Extraction?

