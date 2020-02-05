EXTRACTION Rakes In Netflix's Biggest Film Premiere Of All Time

Netflix is reporting that Extraction , starring Thor: Love and Thunder 's Chris Hemsworth, is breaking records for the platform, taking the coveted spot from Michael Bay's 6 Underground .

In this time of social distancing, Netflix has been on a roll. With its value at an all-time high, and millions bingeing shows at home, it's no surprise that Extraction is doing fantastic numbers for the streaming service. The actioner, starring Marvel Cinematic Universe alumnus Chris Hemsworth, with the backing of the Russo brothers and Avengers: Endgame stuntman Sam Hargrave, has gotten positive responses from critics and audiences. And to top it all off, the film is now projected for the biggest Netflix film premiere of all time.

Reported by service itself, Extraction is breaking records with an estimated 90 million households tuning in for its first four weeks. It overtakes the Ryan Reynolds-actioner 6 Underground, whose previous record was 83 million in viewership during the same duration.

So what does this mean for the film? Will the Russos be motivated to develop a sequel? Only time will tell. But until then, director Sam Hargrave and star Chris Hemsworth have proved themselves bonafide talents outside of the MCU, providing some of the best action sequences in film since John Wick: Chapter 3. (That 12-minute oner is undeniably the 2020's best action sequence.) Let's hope studios all around Hollywood take note.

Extraction is now streaming on Netflix.