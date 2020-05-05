EXTRACTION Sequel In The Works As Joe Russo Closes Deal To Write The Script

Following the smashing success of Extraction , Netflix has officially given the go ahead for a sequel to the action-packed movie, reenlisting Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo to write the screenplay.

Deadline is reporting that Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame; Avengers: Infinity War) has closed a new deal with Netflix to pen the screenplay for a sequel to their recent smash hit Extraction, which is currently on track to becoming the streaming giant's most watched feature film ever.

Joe and Anthony Russo will once again produce under their AGBO banner, and it seems increasingly likely that both director Sam Hargrave and star Chris Hemsworth (Thor: Love and Thunder; Avengers: Endgame) will return in their respective roles. However, no deals will be made official until the script is actually ready to go.

Following the announcement, Russo told DHD, “The deal is closed for me to write Extraction 2, and we are in the formative stages of what the story can be. We’re not committing yet to whether that story goes forward, or backward in time. We left a big loose ending that leaves question marks for the audience.”

Extraction follows Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) a fearless black market mercenary who embarks on the deadliest mission of his career when he’s enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime lord. Directed by Sam Hargrave, this action-packed, edge-of-your-seat thriller is produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, the visionary directors of Avengers: Endgame.







