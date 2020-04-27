EXTRACTION Spoilers: Director Sam Hargrave Explains The Movie's Ambiguous (And Awesome) Ending

At the end of Extraction, Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake seemingly makes the ultimate sacrifice when he takes a number of bullets (including one to the neck) in his quest to get Ovi (Rudraksh Jaiswal) to the extraction point. Falling into the river below, it looked like the end for the mercenary, but a scene at the very end of the Netflix movie points to him having survived.

It was a great cliffhanger, and an ambiguous ending which leaves you excited rather than frustrated. When Digital Spy caught up with director Sam Hargrave, he refused to reveal whether that was Tyler we saw in the distance, but did explain his thought process behind the way the story wrapped up.

"There was a discussion back and forth throughout the whole production process as to what the ending of the movie wanted to be, and we shot a number of different ways," he explained.

"Through the test audiences and amongst us, the filmmakers, we decided on that ending as being the best, because different people viewed the film in different ways. They have different reactions. And test audiences were kind of split down the middle. We actually tried to be respectful of that and to serve that."

"Depending on how you view the film," Hargrave concluded, "I think the ending will play differently for different people, depending on your feelings for these characters throughout the film."

It's true that the movie's ending could be interpreted in a number of ways, but it's hard to imagine anyone not being on board with seeing more of Rake following the events of Extraction. Time will tell on that front, of course, and if it was a hit on the streaming service, we'll almost certainly see a sequel.

