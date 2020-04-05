EXTRACTION Star Chris Hemsworth Thanks Fans For The Film's Success Following Netflix Debut

Extraction looks set to be one of the all-time biggest films on Netflix, and star Chris Hemsworth ( Avengers: Endgame ) has now taken to social media to thank fans for their overwhelming support...

Based on the Oni Press graphic novel Ciudad by Andre Parks, the Russo Brothers, Fernando Leon Gonzalez, and Eric Skillman, Extraction exceeded everyone's expectations when it hit Netflix last month - you can read our review by clicking HERE - and it was recently revealed that it's quickly on its way to becoming the most watched movie to ever hit the streaming service.

Now, star Chris Hemsworth has responded to that by sharing a video on Instagram to discuss the film's success and thank fans for their support. "You've made it the number one film on the planet right now," Hemsworth says below. "Looks like it's going to be Netflix's biggest feature film of all time, which is absolutely mind-blowing!"

We've already heard rumblings about a possible sequel or prequel, and that now feels like an inevitability given the success this first instalment has found. As for Hemsworth, it sounds like he's keen to reprise the role of Tyler Rake somewhere down the line. "All I can say is, who knows? But with this kind of support, it's something I'd be pretty stoked to jump back into."

Extraction was written by Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo, and both Russo Brothers produced the movie. Marvel Cinematic Universe stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave helmed the movie, and made quite the impact for a first-time filmmaker.

Check out Hemsworth's message below:

