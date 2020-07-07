EXTRACTION Writer Joe Russo Shares Update On The Sequel And When We Might See CHERRY

There's a lot of excitement surrounding the Extraction sequel, and writer Joe Russo has shared an update on that, while also shedding some light on when we could see his and Anthony's next film, Cherry .

Despite being in quarantine with the rest of us, the Russo Brothers have remained busy these past few months. Whether it's the release of movies like Extraction or Relic, or Pizza Film School, the filmmakers continue using their momentum from Avengers: Endgame to make their mark on Hollywood.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Joe Russo (who penned Extraction for director Sam Hargrave) shared an update on the status of the sequel. "I started writing the sequel (prequel?) three weeks ago," he confirmed. "It's a great character to write for, with a fantastic performance from Hemsworth. So it makes my job easier."

"I think the mission is to up the scale on this one, both emotionally and physically."

Russo was also asked to share an update on Cherry, his and brother Anthony's next movie. While shooting finished a while ago, COVID-19 appears to have delayed its planned release date, but Joe remains optimistic that we could see it in the not too distant future. "It's a complex question, given the circumstances," he admitted. "But we are aiming for late fall."

"Count me on the list of folks who are ready to start the awards campaign today," Russo added regarding Tom Holland's performance. "I think everyone will be blown away when they get a chance to see the depth and versatility he brings to Cherry. He is a generationally talented actor."

You can check out our interview with the Russo Brothers by clicking here, but be sure to let us know your thoughts on both these Extraction 2 and Cherry updates down in the comments section.