Final Chapter Of Guillermo Del Toro's TALES OF ARCADIA Trilogy WIZARDS To Debut On Netflix This August

Press Release

July 7, 2020 -- DreamWorks Animation has revealed that Wizards, the third chapter in visionary filmmaker Guillermo del Toro's eight time Emmy-winning Tales of Arcadia trilogy, will debut on Netflix August 7.

Following Trollhunters and the second series 3Below, Wizards marks the final chapter in the trilogy that brings together the three disparate worlds of trolls, aliens and wizards. In the newest installment, wizard-in-training Douxie (Colin O’Donoghue) and the heroes of Arcadia embark on a time-bending adventure to medieval Camelot that leads to an apocalyptic battle for the control of magic that will determine the fate of these supernatural worlds that have now converged.

Wizards features an all-star cast, including returning fan favorites as well as new additions. Returning are Colin O'Donoghue (​Once Upon A Time) as Merlin’s apprentice Douxie; Emile Hirsch (​Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood​) as Jim; Lexi Medrano (​Trollhunters​) as Claire; Charlie Saxton (​Hung, Bandslam​) as Toby; Steven Yeun (​The Walking Dead, Okja) as Steve; David Bradley (​Harry Potter, Game of Thrones​) as Merlin; Lena Headey (​Game of Thrones​) as Morgana; Fred Tatasciore (​Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles​) as Aaarrrgghh!!!; Clancy Brown (Billions) as Gunmar, Diego Luna (​Narcos: Mexico​) as Krel; Mark Hamill (​Star Wars​) as Dictatious; and Kelsey Grammer in his Emmy Award-winning role as Blinky.

Joining the series are Alfred Molina (​Frozen II​) as Douxie’s shape-shifting familiar Archie, Stephanie Beatriz (​Brooklyn Nine-Nine)​ as troublemaker troll Callista, James Faulkner (​Game of Thrones​) as legendary ruler of Camelot King Arthur, and John Rhys Davies (Lord of the Rings) as Galahad.

Created and executive produced by del Toro, Wizards is also executive produced by Marc Guggenheim and Chad Hammes. ​Chad Quandt and Aaron Waltke serve as co-executive producers.

Tales of Arcadia first launched in 2016 with the Emmy-winning series Trollhunters, including a first-ever Emmy win for del Toro and Rodrigo Blaas for Outstanding Directing, followed by the second installment 3Below in 2018. On the surface, Arcadia appears to be a slice of timeless Americana, but it is no ordinary town. It lies at the center of magical and mystical lines that make it a nexus for many battles among otherworldly creatures including trolls, aliens and wizards.

