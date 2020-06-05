JUNGLE CRUISE Co-Stars Emily Blunt & Dwayne Johnson Set To Reunite For Superhero Rom-Com BALL AND CHAIN

Here's an unexpected surprise to end your night, as it's being reported that Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson have been tapped to star in a film adaptation of the '90s comic book series Ball and Chain !

Deadline is reporting that Jungle Cruise co-stars Emily Blunt (Edge of Tomorrow; A Quiet Place Part II) and Dwayne Johnson (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw; Black Adam) are set to reunite for Ball and Chain, a new superhero movie adaptation based on the four-part comic book miniseries of the same name from 1999.

Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Emily V. Gordon (The Big Sick; Little America) is penning the script and it's starting to look increasingly likely the film will ultimately land at Netflix, although it's still being shopped around to a number of prominent studios.

The comic book's plot synopsis reads, "After three years of a tumultuous marriage, Edgar and Mallory Bulson have decided to throw in the towel. That was the plan anyway, until a mysterious meteor bathed the battling couple in extraterrestrial energies...energies that gave them super-powers! Will their newfound abilities be enough to make their marriage work?"

However, what the description conveniently leaves out is that their respective superpowers only work if they are working together in close proximity. To put it into layman's terms, it's essentially Hancock meets Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

Scott Lobdell, Ale Garza, and Richard Bennett wrote the original miniseries, which has been described as a super-powered romantic comedy. All four issues were published between November 1999 and February 2000.

No word yet on when production could begin as everything remains shut down indefinitely due to the currently ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.