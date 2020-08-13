Netflix Replaces Classic Intro Sound On Theatrical Releases With Epic New Hans Zimmer Score

Netflix's "ta-dum" is pretty much iconic at this point, but for the streaming service's movies which are released in theaters, we'll get to hear this far more impressive intro composed by Hans Zimmer...

Recently, the backstory of the "ta-dum" sound we hear before a Netflix-produced movie or TV show begins was finally revealed. Netflix Vice President Tod Yellin explained that it was created by Academy Award-winning composer Lon Bender, and before that was chosen, there was going to be the sound of a goat bleating (meant to serve as a nod to MGM's lion's roar).

While Netflix primarily remains a streaming service, they also release some movies in theaters, and Roma ended up winning Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film, and Best Cinematography at the 2019 Academy Awards as a result. Now, it will probably be a while before they get to share another release on the big screen, but when they do, there will be an impressive new intro.

Clearly deciding the "ta-dum" isn't a good fit for theaters, Netflix has commissioned The Dark Knight composer Hans Zimmer to come up with an extended version that is, quite honestly, epic.

As we mentioned, we don't know when we'll get to see this on the big screen for ourselves, but it's a great new addition to their movies and a sign Netflix is taking that side of their business seriously.

Check it out below:

