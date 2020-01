Netflix Teases More Than Two Dozen Upcoming Original Films Slated For Launch During 2020

The Old Guard: From director Gina Prince-Bythewood, Charlize Theron and Kiki Layne lead a covert group of immortal mercenaries who must fight to keep their team together when they discover the existence of a new immortal and their extraordinary abilities are exposed.

Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci star in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, an epic saga of organized crime in post-war America told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th century. Spanning decades, the film chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and offers a monumental journey through the hidden corridors of organized crime: its inner workings, rivalries and connections to mainstream politics.

The Irishman is now available to stream on Netflix.

2019 was certainly not a bad year for Netflix, with new shows and captivating audiences, popular series like and receiving new installments as well as original films such as and from acclaimed visionaries Vince Gilligan and Martin Scorcese. Despite coming off of a fresh year filled with success, Netflix is showing no signs of slowing down. The streaming giant has taken it upon themselves to announce a bevy of new films, including titles from directors Tyler Perry, Spike Lee, Dee Rees, David Fincher, Peter Berg, Alan Yang, Ron Howard, and Charlie Kaufman. Big name actors and actresses fill the ranks of the upcoming titles, including Charlize Theron, Charles Dance, Amanda Seyfried, Jesse Plemons, Chadwick Boseman, Armie Hammer, Courtney B. Vance, Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, Anne Hathaway, Winston Duke, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Wahlberg and so many more.