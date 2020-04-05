Nicholas Cage To Play TIGER KING's Joe Exotic For CBS Scripted Television Series

In an unexpected turn of events, Nicholas Cage has signed on to tackle the role of a lifetime. The veteran actor will be playing Joe Exotic, the subject of Netflix's popular docuseries.

In recent years, Nicholas Cage has been exercising his talent for more challenging and unique roles, building his filmography as one of the most diverse to ever hit the screen (Mandy, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent etc.). Once again, he is taking on a character that is bound to make waves in the industry, portraying one of the most controversial entertainment figures in years, Joe Exotic.

According to Variety, Nicholas Cage has signed on to pay Tiger King's Joe Exotic in a new scripted iteration of Exotic's life story. Showrun by American Vandal's Dan Lagana, the series will be produced by CBS Television Studios, and will be shopped to networks within the following weeks.

This is a very exciting move for Cage, who really has not been seen in a high-profile release since Kick-Ass, nonetheless as a regular on a television series. This casting is a super inspired decision from both parties, guaranteeing a powerhouse performance in the form of such a dynamic character. The hype and viewership behind Netflix's Tiger King, racking in nearly 35 million viewers in its first 10 days, will no doubt make the series a huge success.

Will you be tuning in for Nicholas Cage's Joe Exotic?