PROJECT POWER: Jamie Foxx And Joseph Gordon-Levitt Gain Super-Powers In First Trailer

We brought you a first look at Project Power earlier today via some official stills and promo posters, and Netflix has now released the first trailer.

Directed by Ariel Schulman and Henry Joost, this new sci-fi thriller revolves around a pill which grants temporary super-powers to whoever takes it. Unfortunately, the side-effects can be lethal.

Jamie Foxx stars as a man attempting to track down the manufacturer of this mysterious drug, who has kidnapped his daughter. He's joined by Joseph Gordon-Levitt as a New Orleans police detective, and Dominique Fishback as a former pusher of the drug.

The trailer suggests we're in for a fun ride, and features quite a bit of action as we see the various different super-powers those that take the pill - including Gordon-Levitt and Fox - exhibit.

What would you risk for five minutes of pure power? On the streets of New Orleans, word begins to spread about a mysterious new pill that unlocks superpowers unique to each user. The catch: You don’t know what will happen until you take it. While some develop bulletproof skin, invisibility, and super strength, others exhibit a deadlier reaction. But when the pill escalates crime within the city to dangerous levels, a local cop (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) teams with a teenage dealer (Dominique Fishback) and a former soldier fueled by a secret vendetta (Jamie Foxx) to fight power with power and risk-taking the pill in order to track down and stop the group responsible for creating it.

Project Power hits Netflix on August 14. Do you plan on checking this one out?