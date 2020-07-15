PROJECT POWER: Jamie Foxx & Joseph Gordon-Levitt Feature In First Stills For Netflix's Sci-Fi Thriller

The first trailer for Netflix's Project Power is expected to debut later today, but for now we have some offcial stills and posters for the sci-fi thriller, which stars Jamie Foxx & Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

We haven't really heard much about this one, but a new sci-fi thriller called Project Power is coming to Netflix on August 14, and we have a first look courtesy of a batch of promo stills and three character posters.

The plot revolves around a mysterious drug which grants temporary super-powers, and stars Jamie Foxx (Django Unchained, TASM 2) as Art, "a man on a mission to find the source of this mysterious drug, as well as the people behind it who have taken something very near and dear to his heart." Joseph Gordon-Levitt (The Dark Knight Rises) co-stars as a New Orleans police detective who gets ensnared in the search for the source of the titular drug, and gains some abilities of his own.

Dominique Fishback (Show Me a Hero) plays a "fearless and gifted young woman named Robin caught up in the serious business of slinging Power and ends up a central player in the drama," while Machine Gun Kelly will handle villain duties as the fiery Colson Baker.

Project Power definitely has some impressive star power behind it, but you just never know with these Netflix movies! Do you think this has potential? Check back later today for the trailer.