RED NOTICE Star Dwayne Johnson Praises Measures Being Taken To Combat COVID-19 On Netflix Film's Set

Red Notice stars Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, and "The Rock" has now opened up on how the film has "implemented the most aggressive health and safety Covid measures in all of Hollywood."

Described as an international action-thriller, Red Notice sees Dwayne Johnson play an Interpol agent tasked with capturing the most wanted art thief in the world (Gal Gadot), while Ryan Reynolds' character has been described as simply, "the world's greatest con-man."

The movie recently resumed shooting after work was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Johnson has now opened up on some of the safety measures which are being taken on set.

Acknowledging that they've had a "very productive first week back of work," the pro wrestler turned Hollywood A-Lister praises the cast and crew of the film, stating, "We have implemented the most aggressive health and safety Covid measures in all of Hollywood, but as I shared with our crew yesterday, we’re all still in beta phase with no 'COVID playbook' to reference."

Johnson and his family were diagnosed with COVID-19 after coming into contact with a family friend, so he's aware of the seriousness of the pandemic, and it's not a shocker he's taking things seriously.

