RED NOTICE: Tom Cruise Rumored To Be In Talks To Join Star-Studded Dwayne Johnson Netflix Movie

Red Notice stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds, but a new rumour claims that Mission: Impossible 's Tom Cruise could be in talks to make a cameo appearance of some sort...

Red Notice boasts an incredible, star-studded cast led by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, and the Merc with the Mouth himself, Ryan Reynolds. Directed by Skyscraper helmer Rawson Marshall Thurber, the movie was originally set to be released in theaters this November before Netflix decided to acquire it.

That gives the streaming service perhaps its biggest blockbuster to date, and it's expected to debut sometime in 2021 after production was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic at the halfway point.

Now, The Illuminerdi is reporting that Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise (who will soon be heading into outer space to shoot his next movie) is in talks to make a cameo appearance in Red Notice. While that may sound like an underwhelming role for the A-Lister, it's believed his cameo would be used to set the stage for him to play an even larger part in a sequel somewhere down the line.

The site notes that, "if they are unable to come to a deal, the production is looking for a star of similar magnitude as Cruise. Which is a very short list of Hollywood stars."

Described as an international action-thriller, Red Notice sees Johnson play an Interpol agent tasked with capturing the most wanted art thief in the world (Gadot), while Reynolds' character has been described as simply, "the world's greatest con-man."

What do you guys think about Cruise potentially sharing the screen with The Rock?