RESIDENT EVIL: Sony's Big Screen Reboot Reveals Cast Including Kaya Scodelario And Robbie Amell

Sony Pictures is rebooting the Resident Evil movie franchise after Paul W.S. Anderson's six-film take on the hit video game franchise, and this is a cast it's definitely easy to get excited about seeing...

When it comes to horror video games, it's hard to top Resident Evil. Unfortunately, Paul W.S. Anderson's six movies starring Milla Jovovich often veered heavily into action blockbuster territory, a move that upset fans, but helped the series make over $1.2 billion at the worldwide box office!

Now, a new movie is in the works from Sony Pictures which is being billed as an origin story adaptation that faithfully ties into Capcom's classic survival horror series.

Set in 1998 on a fateful night in Raccoon City, the film - which is set to receive a theatrical release - has assembled a cast including Kaya Scodelario (Maze Runner) as Claire Redfield alongside Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp) as Jill Valentine, Robbie Amell (Upload) as Chris Redfield, Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy) as Albert Wesker, Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap) as Leon S. Kennedy, and Neal McDonough (Yellowstone) as William Birkin.

"With this movie, I really wanted to go back to the original first two games and re-create the terrifying visceral experience I had when I first played them whilst at the same time telling a grounded human story about a small dying American town that feels both relatable and relevant to today’s audiences," says writer director Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down).

Franchise producer Robert Kulzer adds, "After a dozen games, six live-action movies and hundreds of pages of fan fiction, we felt compelled to return to the year 1998, to explore the secrets hidden in the walls of the Spenser Mansion and Raccoon City."

No release date has been revealed, and we have no idea when production begins (for obvious reasons). What, if any, connection this will have to that Netflix series in the works remains to be seen.