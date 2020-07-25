Ryan Reynolds/Shawn Levy Time Travel Adventure Film Moves From Paramount To Netflix

After the Michael Bay-actioner 6 Underground , Netflix is reteaming with Ryan Reynolds for an upcoming time travel adventure movie, which is expected to reunite him with his Free Guy director Shawn Levy.

While it was initially set up at Paramount, the studio has now decided to unload Skydance Productions' time travel adventure film starring Golden Globe-nominee Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool; Deadpool 2) to Netflix.

The move reteams Reynolds with Netflix after the success of 6 Underground late last year and will also reunite him with Academy Award-nominated producer/director Shawn Levy (Real Steel; Date Night), who also helmed the upcoming 20th Century Studios' sci-fi/action comedy Free Guy.

Jonathan Topper (This Is Where I Leave You; Kodachrome) has been tapped to write the script. The plot will revolve around a man (Reynolds) who must travel back in time to get help from his 13-year old self and in the process reencounter his late father, who is now the same age as Reynolds.

The project, formerly known as Our Name is Adam, is expected to be the next film for both Reynolds and Levy, who are both also on board as producers, and Netflix has set the film to begin production this November in Vancouver, although that plan could be subject to change depending on the future status of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

3x Academy Award-nominated superstar Tom Cruise (Mission: Impossible 7 & 8) was briefly attached to star in the film in 2012, but nothing ever materialized and it's been in various stages of development hell ever since.