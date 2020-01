Kiernan Shipka Is Ready To Go To Hell On The Red Hot Poster For CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA Part 3

As we await the trailer, Netflix has shared the red hot official poster for Part 3 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina , featuring Kiernan Shipka standing front-and-center, gearing up for a trip to hell.



🔥🔥🔥see u tmrw🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/JEdTHy0QbA — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) January 8, 2020

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns for Part 3 on January 24

Ahead of tomorrow's trailer debut, Netflix has shared the fiery official poster for Part 3, featuring our red hot heroine (Kiernan Shipka) gearing up for a trip to Hell to rescue her seemingly doomed boyfriend Nick Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood), who sacrified himself at the end of last season in a last ditch effort to imprison the Dark Lord.