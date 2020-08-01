Kiernan Shipka Is Ready To Go To Hell On The Red Hot Poster For CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA Part 3
Ahead of tomorrow's trailer debut, Netflix has shared the fiery official poster for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3, featuring our red hot heroine (Kiernan Shipka) gearing up for a trip to Hell to rescue her seemingly doomed boyfriend Nick Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood), who sacrified himself at the end of last season in a last ditch effort to imprison the Dark Lord.
The first eight episodes of season two (Part 3) will premiere on the streaming giant on Friday, January 24th before taking a hiatus and returning with the latter eight installments (Part 4) later this calendar year.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina features:
Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina Spellman
Ross Lynch as Harvey Kinkle
Miranda Otto as Zelda Spellman
Lucy Davis as Hilda Spellman
Chance Perdomo as Ambrose Spellman
Michelle Gomez as Madam Satan
Jaz Sinclair as Rosalind Walker
Tati Gabrielle as Prudence
Adeline Rudolph as Agatha
Richard Coyle as Father Blackwood
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns for Part 3 on January 24
