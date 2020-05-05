SPACE FORCE Prepares For Blast Off This Month With First Official Teaser Trailer

With Space Force cleared for blast off on May 29, Netflix has now debuted the full trailer for the new irreverent workplace comedy from the crew who brought us The Office . Check it out right here...

It's been a little over a year since Netflix first announced a series order for Space Force, a new comedy series that centers on the sixth branch of the United States Armed Forces, the United States Space Force. But since it's from the crew that brought us The Office, there has been a lot of anticipation and hype building towards this show's premiere.

Netflix has been pretty tight-lipped regarding Space Force, but now, with its premiere just a few weeks away, we finally got our first trailer.

The footage sets the stage for what looks to be another comedic hit as Steve Carell (The Office) plays General Mark R. Naird, a four-star general tasked with commanding the Space Force — which not even he can take seriously at first.

As you can imagine, conquering space comes with its own very special obstacles and complications. Watching Carell and the rest of the cast attempt to establish a new branch of the military and navigate the complexities of space looks to provide no shortage of hilarious moments.

Despite coming from the people who brought us The Office, Space Force very much has its own style. It's still technically another irreverent workplace comedy, but it's not a documentary-style setup. Because of that, the tone of the series is sure to feel different from that of The Office.

Carell is joined by Ben Schwartz, Tammy Newsone, Jimmy O. Yang, Fred Willard, and more.

A four-star general begrudgingly teams up with an eccentric scientist to get the U.S. military's newest agency — Space Force — ready for lift-off.

Season 1 of Space Force launches on Netflix on May 29.