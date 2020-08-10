SPONTANEOUS Star Hayley Law Talks ALTERED CARBON Cancelation And Her Hopes For Lizzie - EXCLUSIVE

Spontaneous star Hayley Law opens up about Netflix's recent decision to cancel Altered Carbon , revealing what her hopes for Lizzie were had a third batch of episodes been released by the streamer...

Spontaneous is now available on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Microsoft Movies & TV, Sony PlayStation Video, FandangoNOW, and more. To celebrate the release of the movie which stars Katherine Langford, Charlie Plummer, and Hayley Law, we recently caught up with the latter to discuss her role in the bloody romance story (check out our 5* review here).

We'll be bringing you the full interview tomorrow, but chances are you also recognise Law from her role in Netflix's Altered Carbon. The streaming service decided to cancel the show earlier this year, which was a shame considering how much potential it still had moving forward.

That news means we won't see more of Lizzie, a character who became one of the most memorable parts of the series, particularly during season one. We asked Hayley for her take on the cancellation news and whether she knew what the plan was for Lizzie in future episodes.

"Oh, I was so sad," Law admits. "I loved working on Altered Carbon, and they're so secretive, I don't know if Lizzie would have come back. I was always talking to the producers and saying, 'Lizzie can come back, the door is always open for Lizzie,' and they'd be like, 'Haha, yeah!' They're so secretive about the show, but I would have loved to do another season."

"Honestly, now that it's cancelled, I can say that I always had an idea that because Lizzie didn't ever really have a proper exit, it would be interesting if she went to another planet and there was a whole season based on her kicking ass over there," she continues. "I was really sad it got cancelled. I loved working on the show, everyone was so great, the sets were amazing, and it was such a great plot."

It's definitely a shame that Altered Carbon came to an end when it did, but Law's star is clearly on the rise, so she'll no doubt find plenty of big roles to replace this one moving forward in her career.

Check out the Spontaneous trailer below:

